RAGBRAI® names experienced cycling event organizer as new ride director

RAGBRAI also announced a new logistics consultant, as well as the continued service of the local team that has led RAGBRAI through the transition.

DES MOINES — RAGBRAI has announced Dieter Drake as its new ride director.

Drake has directed more than 100 cycling events in his 16 years of experience and served as president of Anthem Sports Tours, a company he founded in 2015.

Dieter Drake: New RAGBRAI ride director

“Bicycling and organizing cycling events are my passions, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this great tradition in Iowa,” Drake said. “I appreciate the community that has been built around this event and the passion Iowans have for it and look forward to doing my part to preserve it.”

Drake currently lives outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado with his wife Amy and their seven children.

“Our family is looking forward to being a part of RAGBRAI and moving to Iowa,” said Drake. “We’ve spent time visiting the county fairs when we lived briefly in Minnesota and can’t wait to see more of the state and meet more people.”

Drakes official start date with RAGBRAI will be Monday, December 16.

RAGBRAI also announced Wes Hall, assistant director of RAGBRAI from 2007-2013, has signed on as a logistics consultant for RAGBRAI XLVIII, and will work closely with Drake.

Wes Hall: Former RAGBRAI assistant director (2007-2013), current RAGBRAI logistics consultant

“My decision to become involved with RAGBRAI the second time around is just an effort to help a tradition that has been going on for 47 years continue,” Hall said. “I have some historical knowledge of the event and how it operates logistically, and I hope to share that information to help the next ride director continue this great tradition.”

In addition to the new hires, the local team that has led RAGBRAI through the transition will continue to serve the ride. That team includes:

Anne Lawrie, senior marketing manager who stepped in as interim director, will continue her role as senior marketing manager.

Suzanne Milosevich, RAGBRAI creative director who oversees the RAGBRAI brand has worked on RAGBRAI since 2012.

Madison Stegman, merchandise and customer service coordinator has been with RAGBRAI for five years.

Nic Lovan, registration coordinator has been with RAGBRAI for two years.