RAGBRAI pledges support for Carson King’s viral fundraiser

RAGBRAI announced Friday that they will donate $50,000 to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in support of Carson King.

TJ Juskiewicz, RAGBRAI’s director, said the proceeds from their upcoming events will go toward King’s $2 million goal.

“RAGBRAI has been committed to driving positive impact in our communities across the state of Iowa for the last 47 years and we look forward to continuing that legacy for years to come,” Juskiewicz said in a statement.

The fundraiser is inching closer to $2 million as of Thursday evening. Support continues to grow for King’s effort, even after a Des Moines Register reporter uncovered two offensive tweets when he was a teenager.

The Register reporter who found King’s past tweets no longer works for the paper, after tweets of his own that were offensive in nature were found.