RAGBRAI rider’s life saved by AED used by state trooper

SOUTH-CENTRAL IOWA – A RAGBRAI rider is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick-thinking of fellow riders and a state trooper who had a life-saving device in his squad car.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a 62-year-old RAGBRAI rider had health-related complications on Wednesday’s route. It was an 80-mile ride from Indianola to Centerville.

The rider went down somewhere on the route. Johnston-Grimes firefighters were in the area when they saw the male rider go down. Other cyclists alerted nearby state troopers. The firefighters immediately started CPR on the rider. One of the troopers on scene, Trooper Bob Conrad, was able to active his AED in his car and successfully get a pulse on the man.

Mercy ambulance and Care ambulance officials were escorted by state troopers to Mercy Medical Center in Centerville where the man was flown by Air Ambulance to Des Moines. Prior to the helicopter arriving, the man was alert and talking.