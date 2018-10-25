RAGBRAI unveils 2019 logo
RAGBRAI XLVII is blowing into town with a new logo.
The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa announced that there are a few hidden surprises in the farm-centric logo, and new merchandise is available on their website.
RAGBRAI XLVII is going to be a breeze. Introducing the RAGBRAI 2019 Logo! All New 2019 merchandise: https://t.co/V2x4yBn73h pic.twitter.com/2lOvf1QVCj— RAGBRAI (@RAGBRAI_IOWA) October 25, 2018
Registration for next summer's ride opens November 15 at RAGBRAI.com/Registration.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Elias Johnson rides RAGBRAI 2018
