RAGBRAI unveils 2019 logo

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 10:47 AM CDT

RAGBRAI XLVII is blowing into town with a new logo. 

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa announced that there are a few hidden surprises in the farm-centric logo, and new merchandise is available on their website

Registration for next summer's ride opens November 15 at RAGBRAI.com/Registration

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Elias Johnson rides RAGBRAI 2018

