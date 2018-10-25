RAGBRAI unveils 2019 logo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. RAGBRAI XLVII

RAGBRAI XLVII is blowing into town with a new logo.

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa announced that there are a few hidden surprises in the farm-centric logo, and new merchandise is available on their website.

RAGBRAI XLVII is going to be a breeze. Introducing the RAGBRAI 2019 Logo! All New 2019 merchandise: https://t.co/V2x4yBn73h pic.twitter.com/2lOvf1QVCj — RAGBRAI (@RAGBRAI_IOWA) October 25, 2018

Registration for next summer's ride opens November 15 at RAGBRAI.com/Registration.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Elias Johnson rides RAGBRAI 2018