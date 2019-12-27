Rain, freezing rain and snow expected across Iowa this weekend

Although Friday is expected to be sunny and quiet, a potent winter storm will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Iowa for the weekend.

The system will feature mainly rainfall across our state, while heavy snow is expected just to the north and west of Iowa. Accumulating snow is expected in far northwestern Iowa on the back edge of the system.

Rain will begin after midnight Friday night in western Iowa. Some freezing rain will be possible, too. The greatest chance of seeing freezing rain will be along and north of Highway 30. Ice accumulation is possible, with up to 0.2″ of ice expected in some spots. This will certainly cause problems on roadways, so please use caution while traveling on Saturday.

Freezing rain could lead to slick roads and icing, especially in northern Iowa.

For central and southern Iowa, we are expecting primarily rainfall in waves throughout the day Saturday. 1″-1.5″ of rainfall will be possible, especially for areas west of I-35. There might even be a few thunderstorms, too- all thanks to warm air moving into the state at the same time.

Waves of rain are expected on Saturday. Light scattered rain and snow showers will follow on Sunday.

The system will wrap up on Sunday as temperatures begin to tumble. We’ll see a chance for some light rain showers and light snow showers on Sunday, particularly across the northern half of the state. The northwest corner of Iowa can expect several inches of new accumulation, but this will be a minor event in central Iowa. Most of us will likely receive a dusting of snow or less on Sunday.

