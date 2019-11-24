Rain, snow, and wind will impact Iowa Tuesday & Wednesday

As you have probably heard, a major winter storm is expected to affect the Midwest in the upcoming week. This will be an issue in Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
What you see outside your window will be largely dependent on your location in the state.
This event is expected to start off as rain for most areas around the state beginning Tuesday afternoon. As we progress into Tuesday evening, this will quickly switch over to snow in northwestern Iowa. Central Iowa will continue with rain through Tuesday evening.
By the overnight hours, this will change over to snow for everyone in central and northern Iowa. Here’s an hour-by-hour view:
Winds will increase on Tuesday afternoon and evening, too. The winds will stay gusty through Wednesday morning. Some gusts could reach as high as 40-45 mph. This will reduce visibility, especially in northern Iowa.
Because central Iowa will see mostly rainfall, the snow totals will be much lower in these regions. The highest totals will occur in northern and northwestern Iowa.
If your travel plans include driving to northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska, Minnesota, or South Dakota on Tuesday, it is advised that you consider alternate travel plans. Road conditions will deteriorate quite quickly.
