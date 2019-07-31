Rare gas and oil treasures attract collectors from around the world to Des Moines

DES MOINES– Local 5 got a sneak peek at the unique treasures that attract car enthusiasts to Des Moines for the 33rd Annual Iowa Gas Swap Meet and Auction.

“Basically it’s a swap meet and hobby collectibles related to gas memorable and auto related items,” said Kevin Parker, the owner of Route 32 Auctions. “So porcelain signs, neons, tin signs, gas pumps, air meters, anything related to the gas and oil industry.”

One of the largest gas and oil memorabilia shows will be held at the Airport Holiday Inn. The Iowa Gas Show starts today and runs through August 2nd starting at 8 a.m. The Iowa Gas Auction begins Thursday, August 1st at 2 p.m and the auction will kick off Friday at 9 a.m.

“The swap meet is people from all over the world, they come and set up their booths and have stuff for sale,” said Tyler Smith, Acquisitions and Auctioneers. “The auction it’s all our stuff or consignments, we bring it into one spot, people come, register for bidder numbers and they actually bid on the items.”

