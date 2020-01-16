READ: Iowa Democratic caucuses will include 34 early in-state satellite locations

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, precinct team member buttons are seen during a caucus training meeting at the local headquarters for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in Ottumwa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES – Along with providing satellite locations for out-of-state Iowans, the Iowa Democratic Party announced the locations of an additional 34 early in-state satellite caucus locations.

These locations will allow Iowans to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses at times ranging from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This development is unprecedented in caucus history, and provides greater flexibility and accessibility for Iowans across the state. The deadline to register for satellite caucuses is this Friday, January 17, 2020.

Iowa Democrats will have the option to caucus at locations like accessibility and assisted living centers, language and community gathering places, work centers, and union halls.

Any registered Iowa Democrat can participate in the Satellite Caucuses. Iowa Democrats who aren’t in Iowa on February 3, 2020, can participate by registering to attend by January 17, 2020. Iowans caucusing outside of the state, internationally, or in-state before 6 p.m. need to register by the early deadline for the IDP to ensure proper registration and security. Sites marked “closed” are not open to general members of the public. Caucus-goers at these sites must meet the participation criteria of the site. For example: if a nursing home is a closed site to residents and staff, only residents and staff in that center may participate.

To see specific details on the 34 early in-state Satellite Caucuses, please read below.