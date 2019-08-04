READ: Iowa leaders respond to weekend mass shootings

Breaking News
Governor Kim Reynolds giving her first speech after taking the state’s highest office at the Capitol. 5/24/2017 Photo by John Pemble

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke out on social media after two mass shootings over the weekend.

At least nine people died from a shooting in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning. Gunfire started after 1 a.m. The suspected shooter was also killed. Not much information is being given about the shooter, though Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said on CNN Sunday morning that the shooter was a young white male. At least 26 other people were injured in the shooting and are being treated right now.

Less than 24 hours before the Ohio shooting, a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. Police are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Other Iowa leaders posted their responses to the El Paso shooting on Saturday.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) is a freshman Congresswoman. She was outspoken about gun reform following the Texas shooting.

