Real or Fake?: Pork producers and alternative connoisseurs weigh their opinions

IOWA — With the Iowa Pork Congress wrapping up Thursday, the discussion about what to call meat substitutes continues.

Some fear that it could be a threat to Iowa pork.

So, should those products be allowed to be labeled as meat?

“We have to understand how they’re made and whether or not these labeling laws apply to the rules that the food safety inspection service has in place,” Iowa Pork Producers Association’s Drew Mogler said.

This is not an unfamiliar sight anymore.

“It’s a burger that we make that comes from the soil,” co-owner of Dirt Burger Tony Pille said.

At Dirt Burger, a vegan burger joint in the East Village, Pille makes his own burgers and has opted to not use the word meat anywhere on his menu. He also said the wording on the labels does not make a major difference in influencing people’s purchases.

Vegan burgers are just one part of the growing meat substitute industry. But now a question to go with that rise: should companies be able to label those products as meat?

“And I want a consumer to be fully educated on whatever they’re eating. If they want to eat fake meat then they can eat fake whatever it is but they shouldn’t be calling it meat,” Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

“I think people are going to buy it anyway. It’s been called soy milk for so long people that if they switched it to soy juice people are still going to buy it no matter what label they put on it,” Pille said.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Pork Producers Association believes meat substitutes should be held to the same regulations as pork.

“These alternative protein products don’t have a leg up on our industry from a regulatory standpoint that they’re scrutinized at the same level of government regulation as our industry is,” Mogler said.

But with the growing competition, does Pille think there is a possibility both products can survive next to each other?

“I believe there is. Yeah,” Pille said.

The Pork Producers Association wants meat substitute products to be regulated by the USDA as opposed to the FDA just like meat products are.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens legislatively going forward.

