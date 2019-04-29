Recall alert for parents and beating records at the box office

Kicking off your work week Consumer Matters, a recall alert for all parents and caregivers and a record setting weekend at the box office.

Kids II recalled all of its Rocker Sleepers on Friday. The company says five children have died in its sleepers since there were introduced in March 2012. The recalls affects some 700,000 products that were sold under a variety of brands that were sold under a variety of brands, including Disney Baby, Bright Starts, and Ingenuity.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the sleepers were sold at major retailers like Walmart and Target. Parents and caretakers we advised to stop using the sleepers immediately. They can contact the company for refund or voucher.

Hollywood has never seen this before, a billion dollars in ticket sales in one weekend. "Avengers: Endgame" racked up an estimated $1.2 billion dollars worldwide. $350 million of that coming from sales in the U.S. and Canada -- easily beating the old North American record. "Avengers: Endgame" is put out by Disney -- the parent company of ABC news.