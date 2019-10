Kenosha Beef International is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with metal shavings.

The seasoned beef products were produced on various dates from September 20, 2019 to October 4, 2019.

The products affected include: five pound plastic bags of Taco Bell seasoned beef taco and burrito fillings that were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them.