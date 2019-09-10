RECALL: Hy-Vee recalls over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products

The Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary based in Ankeny, Iowa announced a recall on ready-to-eat beef and chicken products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products will be pulled off of shelves, citing misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The items under the recall include items made between September 7-8. The USDA urges customers who have purchased these items to throw them out or return them to the store. The undeclared allergen mentioned is milk.

A press release from Hy-Vee says all stores have removed the products from their shelves as soon as it discovered the situation. There have not been any confirmed reports of reactions due to consuming these products.

The following products are subject to the recall:

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.