Recapping a summer of metro violence

DES MOINES METRO — This summer was no stranger to violence in the metro. Here are the top stories we’ve covered since Memorial Day:

Rosanna Otto

A press release from the Iowa Department of Safety says police responded to a call about an unresponsive female in a Winterset home on May 27. Responding officers found 23-year-old Rosanna Otto’s body. She had been shot.

The Winterset Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation identified 25-year-old Jerry Moyer as the suspect. He was arrested by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office on May 28 after a traffic stop and transferred to Madison County after.

Moyer was charged with Murder in the First Degree. He was also charged with two counts of Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by Felon.

The Sankura family

On June 15, West Des Moines Police confirmed that a family of four had been shot to death. The bodies of Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44, his wife Lavanya Sunkara, 41, and two boys, 10 and 15, were found.

Police still haven’t revealed all of the details about the case, but they do believe that the father had shot himself.

Christy Hribal

Creston Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2304 Pine Street around 2:05 a.m. on June 19. They found 44-year-old Christy Hribal suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where she later died.

36-year old Creston resident Charles Keeton was arrested at the scene and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Earl Marcello Caldwell

A deadly shooting took the life of 41-year-old Earl Marcello Caldwell of Des Moines on June 28. It happened on the 1700 block of 22nd Street. The other victim was identified as 39-year-old Littleton William Clark, who was hospitalized from the incident.

On August 1, Des Moines Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Reco Lyke, Jr. He was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder, Intimidation with a Weapon, and Assault Causing Injury.

On August 7, Tameeca Marie Lyke, the mother of Michael Lyke, was arrested and charged with Preventing Apprehension/Obstructing Prosecution. Detectives discovered she hid the suspect vehicle used during the murder and provided false statements to investigators.

Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children

On July 17, Des Moines police responded to a call at 1003 Day Street. 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia Flores, were found dead.

Marvin Esquivel Lopez is accused of killing Rossibeth and her children. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.

John Lee Belcher

Des Moines police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on August 31. John Lee Belcher was allegedly shot to death by Stanley Wofford, who was charged with first degree murder. Des Moines police detectives are continuing a follow-up investigation into this incident.