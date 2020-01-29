Recipe for success at DMACC Newton Campus

NEWTON— Students wanting to learn more about the world of baking and pastry making, can get a sneak peek at what’s to come as DMACC Newton Campus offers a new one-year diploma program in baking and pastry arts in the fall.

The Iowa Culinary Institute will hold two informational sessions for students interested in learning more on Thursday, February 6th and Thursday, March 12th at 5:30 p.m. at the DMACC Newton Campus.

These informational sessions are free, but space is limited and interested individuals are asked to reserve their spot by calling the DMACC Newton Campus at (641) 791-3633.

For more information about the inaugural class click here.