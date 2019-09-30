Reckless driver leads authorities on high-speed chase from Knoxville to Des Moines

DES MOINES — A Knoxville man faces several charges following a high-speed chase that led authorities from Knoxville all the way to Des Moines.

It started around 8:04 p.m. Sunday night.

A press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 92 just west of Knoxville.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued westbound on Highway 92, reaching speeds around 120 mph. The driver was later identified as 44-year-old Awo Ahmed Abdalla Kowa of Knoxville.

The pursuit continued on Highway 5 near Pleasantville, through Carlisle and into Polk County.

Marion County deputies terminated the pursuit shortly after turning northbound onto Fleur Dr in Des Moines. Kowa continued until he crashed at the intersection of Fleur Dr and Watrous Ave, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kowa was caught on foot and transported to the Polk County Jail.

Kowa has been charged with the following in Polk and/or Marion Counties:

Driving while license denied/suspended/revoked

OWI 3rd

Leaving the scene of an accident

Interference with official acts

Operating a vehicle without interlock device

Eluding speeds over 25 over limit

Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over)

Failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way

Reckless driving

Driving on wrong side of two-way highway

Responding agencies included the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasantville Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines Police Department, Carlisle Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.