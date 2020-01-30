Record-setting Super bowl spending

The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Millions are getting their plans together for the big game and getting ready to spend record amounts.

The National Retail Federation has released its annual Super Bowl survey and nearly 194 million people are expected to tune in for the face-off between the Chiefs and 49ers. The survey also found this year’s spending is on tack to be the highest ever for a Super Bowl- an estimated $17.2 billion.

The NRF expects each viewer to spend less than 90 dollars on average. Those numbers break down to 80 percent of Super Bowl purchases are expected be for food and drinks and the rest will go toward team apparel, new tvs, decorations and furniture.

Only 19 percent of viewers are planning to throw a party, and 27 percent are planning to attend one.

San Francisco and Kansas City face off in the big game in Miami Gardens this Sunday.