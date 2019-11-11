Record snowfall blankets central Iowa

A record 2.9″ of snow fell on Des Moines Sunday night through Monday morning, making this the snowiest Veterans Day on record for the metro.

Based on reports, the heaviest snow fell between Des Moines and Ames. Several locations received as much as 4-5″.

The snowfall caused numerous accidents in central Iowa Monday morning, including the closure of I-80 westbound near Mitchellville.

Central Iowa Snow Reports