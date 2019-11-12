Records fall as temperatures drop below zero

Many central Iowans woke up to record-breaking cold Tuesday morning.

Temperatures dipped below zero for the first time this season in many locations including Des Moines which fell to -1 °. The previous record low for November 12 was 4 ° set back in 1986.

This is the third earliest date Des Moines temperatures have dropped below zero. The earliest dates are November 7 and 8 in 1991.

Perry was the coldest spot in Iowa this morning with temperatures as low as -10 °. Ames and Marshalltown bottomed out at -7 °.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the teens Tuesday night. Highs will barely climb above freezing on Wednesday.