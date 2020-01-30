Red panda at Blank Park Zoo predicts Super Bowl LIV winner

In the last nine years, animals at the Blank Park Zoo have correctly predicted six Super Bowl champs.

DES MOINES — Every year, a lucky animal at the Blank Park Zoo is selected to predict the winner of the Super Bowl. This year, that responsibility fell into the paws of Basu the red panda.

With no hesitation, Basu picked the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was pretty decisive, came out, walked right up to the box,” said Ryan Bickel with the Blank Park Zoo.

Bickel said there weren’t any tricks played here.

“We put the same thing in each box, bamboo and craisins are some treats that red pandas like here at Blank Park Zoo. We didn’t distinguish anything or bait the boxes or something like that,” he explained.

Zoo officials tell Local 5 that the animals have correctly picked six of the last nine Super Bowl champions.