Rededication of Cedar Covered Bridge

Saturday, community members gathered in Winterset to rededicate the iconic Cedar Covered Bridge.

The bridge, made popular by the 1995 film “Bridges of Madison County,” was burned twice by arson, once in 2002, and again in 2017.

Twenty-nine months after the most recent arson, the Madison County Covered Bridge Preservation Association, Inc. joined the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, to officially reveal the newly-rebuilt bridge.

The bridge is rebuilt with steel beams, and security cameras will be installed mid-October. The Preservation Association tells Local 5 news because the majority of the structure was rebuilt with steel, it no longer classifies as a National Historic Landmark. However, the board says they chose to do so because they wanted people to still be able to drive over the bridge instead of just walk.

