Remembering Mollie Tibbetts one year later

It’s been one year since 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a student at the University of Iowa, disappeared while jogging in Poweshiek County.

Tibbetts was found dead a month later, with 25-year-old Cristhian Rivera being charged with murder in the case. He will go to trial in November in Woodbury County.

“There are no words to express the gratitude I feel for this community,” Mollie’s mother, Laura Calderwood, said at a May 2019 event at the Brooklyn Opera House to honor what would have been Tibbetts’ 21st birthday.