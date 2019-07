DES MOINES — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa noticed a spike of heat related animal calls in the Des Moines area during last weekend's sizzling temperatures. So they released a few helpful tips for keeping your pet safe this summer, as well as some tips to comfort nervous pets on the 4th of July.

Even though temperatures are supposed to be dropping this week compared to last weekend, the temperatures can still be harmful to pets. The ARL serves as a cooling station for pets in the summer during open hours (weekdays 11am-8pm and weekends 11am-6pm).