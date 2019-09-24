Rep. Axne, Loebsack support impeachment inquiry into President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Iowa’s Congressional delegation are responding to calls Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Rep. Cindy Axne (D) was the first of Iowa’s Congressional delegation to respond in support of an impeachment inquiry, sending out the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

When I was sworn into office, I took an oath under God to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Using the Oval Office to pressure a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent is a clear abuse of power. https://t.co/kJxTpSpCIn — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) September 24, 2019

For the sake of our nat'l security and our democracy, these serious allegations require independent Congressional investigation unobstructed by this Administration. Congress has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law & to take appropriate steps to open an impeachment inquiry. — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) September 24, 2019

Rep. Dave Loebsack (D) said he supported the decision of an impeachment inquiry following Rep. Pelosi’s announcement.

“I have felt the need to proceed judiciously given the high constitutional requirements of impeachment, but President Trump’s actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry,” Loebsack said. “It is unfortunate that we have ended up at this point. The American people deserve the full truth and it has reached the point where there is no other way to get the necessary information and an impeachment inquiry is justified.”

President Trump allegedly pressured the Ukranian government to look into former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Trump promised Tuesday that he will release an unredacted transcript of a phone call on Wednesday.

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

However, that has not subsided calls for an impeachment inquiry from two-thirds of House Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) released a statement Tuesday as well, crediting the Trump administration for an “extraordinary” level of transparency regarding President Trump’s plans to release the call transcript.