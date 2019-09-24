Rep. Axne, Loebsack support impeachment inquiry into President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Iowa’s Congressional delegation are responding to calls Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Rep. Cindy Axne (D) was the first of Iowa’s Congressional delegation to respond in support of an impeachment inquiry, sending out the following statement Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Dave Loebsack (D) said he supported the decision of an impeachment inquiry following Rep. Pelosi’s announcement.
“I have felt the need to proceed judiciously given the high constitutional requirements of impeachment, but President Trump’s actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry,” Loebsack said. “It is unfortunate that we have ended up at this point. The American people deserve the full truth and it has reached the point where there is no other way to get the necessary information and an impeachment inquiry is justified.”
President Trump allegedly pressured the Ukranian government to look into former Vice President Joe Biden.
President Trump promised Tuesday that he will release an unredacted transcript of a phone call on Wednesday.
However, that has not subsided calls for an impeachment inquiry from two-thirds of House Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) released a statement Tuesday as well, crediting the Trump administration for an “extraordinary” level of transparency regarding President Trump’s plans to release the call transcript.