Rep. Pat Grassley to take over as Iowa Speaker of the House in 2020

DES MOINES — Iowa House Republicans have elected new leadership for the 2020 legislative session.

Rep. Pat Grassley (R – New Hartford) will take over as Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives following a party election Monday morning at the Iowa State Capitol, with Rep. Linda Upmeyer (R – Clear Lake) set to step down as Speaker at the end of 2019.

Rep. Matt Windschitl (R – Missouri Valley) was elected House Majority Leader and Rep. John Wills (R – Spirit Lake) was elected Speaker Pro Tem.

“It is a true honor to be the next Speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus,” Rep. Grassley said in a statement. “I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.”