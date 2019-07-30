Repeat break-ins at Marshalltown business after tornado

MARSHALLTOWN — A locally-owned store in Marshalltown was broken into Monday, but it’s not the first time this has happened. A co-owner of Odds & Ends says ever since the tornado one year ago, crime has gone up.

This is the second time this store has been broken into. The first time, they noticed a pair of keys went missing. The owners think the people that did this have been here before.

At Odds & Ends, they sell fun to the downtown crowd through a variety of music, games, and movies.

But the tornado last July knocked the corner street lights out, which they still haven’t been able to replace.

“We’re missing that street light right there. That’s been gone since the tornado. This street lamp has been missing since the tornado. So, this block is very dark.”

John Blabaum is the manager and co-owner. He says with no street lights by his business, thieves see a prime opportunity to break in through the back alley way.

After thieves broke in the first time, Blabaum says he installed his own lights and cameras. But this time, they took those out too. “We keep losing them. People are knocking them out and breaking them.”

He says once they got inside, they knew what to look for. “The first thing they did was unhook the video camera that’s motion activated and they went from there.”

He says they stole several thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Over at the police station, Captain Christopher Jones says they’re keeping an eye out to see if the items are being resold anywhere. “We’re, actively, looking at social media posts. We look at all types of ways that people sell things online or personally.”

Blabaum says whoever broke in, must’ve made a lot of noise, so they’re hoping a neighboring business might have something on their cameras.

Since this was the second break-in, they do plan on changing all the locks to the game cases and adding extra security.