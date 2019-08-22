Report: Former DPS employee issued thousands of licenses without background checks

DES MOINES — At a press conference on Thursday, State Auditor Rob Sand is expected to outline his office’s special investigation into a Department of Public Safety former clerk specialist’s involvement in what a report says that clerk issued thousands of licenses to state employees without performing background checks.

According to a special report issued on Thursday, Sand’s office investigated former Clerk Specialist Joe Sheehan Jr. Sheehan was placed on leave on August 16, 2018 and terminated from his position on November 6, 2018.

The state auditor reported the special investigation identified Sheehan was responsible for ensuring appropriate procedures were performed prior to issuing licenses to individuals who applied for private investigator, private security, and/or bail enforcement licenses. Appropriate procedures include conducting an Iowa background check and a nationwide background check. Sand reported, using documentation from an outside source, it was determined 5,817 licenses were issued between July 1, 2016 and August 15, 2018 without a nationwide background check.

According to the special investigation, it is possible nationwide background checks may have been processed in late August or September 2018 for a limited number of the guard cards issued near the end of the period tested. Sand also reported, based on procedures performed by a DPS official in August 2019, the validity of 869 licenses was still pending.

The investigation began as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by the former clerk specialist and at the request of DPS officials.

Local 5 will be attending the press conference at Sand’s office on Thursday morning. Look for more updates on this story.