REPORT: Polk County schools see religious exemptions for immunizations increase in 2019

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

DES MOINES – The number of religious exemption certificates granted for immunizations in Polk County increased in 2019 is at a “concerning rates,” according to the county health department director.

The Polk County Health Department released the 2019 edition of the Polk County School Immunization Reports this week. These reports contain information from immunization audits conducted in 150 public and non-public schools within Polk County between October – December 2019.

“Our school immunization reports show that overall our immunization rates remain high,” said Helen Eddy, Polk County Health Department Director. “However, the number of religious exemption certificates are increasing at a concerning rate. In comparison with 2018, the number of students receiving this type of immunization exemption has grown 13.5% from 2018 to 2019.”

According to county health officials, when children are not fully vaccinated, it can impact the health, well-being and financial success of our community. Children who are not fully vaccinated will miss a significant number of days of school if exposed.

“Immunizations not only help protect preteens and teens from contracting the disease, but also their siblings, friends and the people who care for them such as their parents or grandparents,” said Eddy. “Vaccines protect the health of the community.”

The Polk County Immunization Reports highlight the number of immunization exemptions and certificates of students enrolled in Polk County schools and the level of risk by schools in case of an immunization-preventable disease outbreak. They also provide an overview of immunization trends among districts and schools in the county.

These reports also provide a series of recommendations for schools that can be put in practice to minimize potential risk of outbreaks. These recommendations include promoting immunization among employees, encouraging families to immunize their children, promoting methods to decrease transmission, shortening the time for children who have begun vaccinations to complete them and promoting monitoring for outbreaks.