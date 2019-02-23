Residents concerned about sales tax increase Video

DES MOINES - If you live in Des Moines, West des Moines, Altoona, or Pleasant Hill you can go to the polls on March 5 and vote either for or against raising the sales tax by a penny.

The City of Des Moines has pin-pointed four areas they want potential sales tax revenue to go. Now it is time to see if residents agree. But before voting, it's important to know what what you're voting for.

Des Moines resident Dustin Carmer says "It sounds like a catch 22, so if we vote against it they are going to raise the property tax. I don't see the value in that." "I think we pay enough in taxes as it is."

If passed, the local option sales tax could generate about $37 million per year, just in the city of Des Moines.

City Manager Scott Sanders says the money will be put to good use. "The four main areas are infrastructure, neighborhood public safety and property tax rates."

A chunk of the money will help fix all the crater like pot holes popping up throughout the city. Sanders says "It would allow use $7 million of additional money every year into street improvements."

The plan will also lower property taxes considerably. But if people vote against the increase, then city council will instead raise property taxes. Sanders says "We are looking about 30 cents this year, but over time with those infrastructure projects, we want to get accomplished it would take 1.50 on the tax rate in 6 years."

Residents just hope if the increase passes, city officials will keep their word on where the money will go.

The City Manager says they have worked hard to hear where residents want the potential money to go. He feels confident they have a solid plan. If the vote passes the increase will go into effect July 1 of this year.

