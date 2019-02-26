Local News

Rest areas are a much quieter place today

Employees say this week is unlike anything they've ever seen

It's a much quieter place at rest areas Tuesday morning.

Interstate 35 re-opened Monday evening, and since then, drivers have been working against the clock to make their deadlines.

Rest stops along the highways and interstate near the closure were at or near capacity, and cars had to be diverted. 

"I've been here since the rest area opened and I've never seen anything like this before," David Ogden, an employee at the rest area, said.

The tow ban has been lifted, so the DOT expects stranded vehicles to be removed as quickly and safely as possible.

