Restore and replenish with Yoga Nidra
DES MOINES - Yoga Nidra, or Yogic Sleep, is a state of deep physical relaxation while maintaining conscious awareness.
You can get your chance of this ancient technique at the Wellmark YMCA on Sunday October 28, starting at 3:45 p.m.
For Y members the cost is $25, $40 for non-members, and you can sign up at any Des Moines YMCA.
You are asked to register by Friday October 26 to reserve your spot.
Research suggests this "resting in awareness" has health benefits such as decreasing stress, reducing insomnia and fatigue, as well as improving other ailments.
