Review finds 15 errors on felon list for 1 small Iowa county

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — State officials are confirming that 15 cases in just one small Iowa county were mistakenly recorded as felony convictions on the list they use to identify ineligible voters.

The Associated Press reviewed all 359 Carroll County entries as part of an investigation into the error-riddled list, which has been blamed for causing confusion and wrongly disenfranchising eligible voters.

15 of the cases—or more than 4 percent—were misdemeanor convictions that did not result in the loss of voting rights.

A spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State’s office says the errors were corrected Thursday.