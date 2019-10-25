Reward being offered to help in 2018 Valentine’s Day homicide investigation

CRESTON — A reward is being offered to help investigators catch the man responsible for a homicide in Creston.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of 45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel.

Creston police found Scheel deceased inside his apartment on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

An autopsy the next day showed he died from a homicide.

Authorities say you can contact Crime Stoppers by going to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa’s website here and give a tip online.

You can also download their P3 app to submit a tip or call 515-223-1400. All tipsters can remain anonymous.