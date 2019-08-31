Reynolds announces 3rd Annual Harvest Festival

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds has announced her 3rd Annual Harvest Festival.

The event, which is primarily a fundraiser for her campaign committee, will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in the Elwell Family Food Center on Saturday, September 21st from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. The invitation for the event features BBQ, face painting, and pumpkin decorating, billing itself as “Fun for the Whole Family”.

The invitation also promises a “mystery special guest” to be announced soon. Tickets are $50 per person, and anyone 18 years old and younger gets in free.