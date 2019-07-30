Reynolds says she’s been transparent about former agency director’s resignation

DES MOINES – A month after asking for Jerry Foxhoven’s resignation as director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) told reporters on Tuesday that she believes she’s been transparent on why she wanted Foxhoven gone from the department.

Reynolds said that she wanted to move the department in a different direction and her chief of staff asked for Foxhoven’s resignation in June. Foxhoven has claimed that he was asked to do something he believed was illegal. Reynolds said to reporters that she never heard Foxhvoen raise any concerns about anything during his tenure.

“It’s a political-appointed position,” said Reynolds. “It’s at-will, and it serves at the pleasure of the governor. I’m looking forward to putting that team together, I have a vision for the future of Iowa. I said when I was elected that I want this to be one team, one cabinet that is focusing on doing the best that they can do to provide the services to Iowans.”

Reynolds was pressed by reporters if she believes she’s been transparent and open enough about Foxhoven’s departure. An Iowa law established by then-Gov. Terry Branstad requires the state to provide reasons or rationale regarding a state employees termination or request for resignation.

“I have set the record straight,” said Reynolds. “I said I made the decision to go in a different direction. I mean, look at some of the articles that you all have written. I think you would agree the agency isn’t where it should be…”

Reynolds has yet to name a replacement for Foxhoven. The director of the Department of Public Health will serve as interim director.