Reynolds shows continued support for Iowa renewable fuels infrastructure

IOWA — State leaders intend to continue investing in Iowa’s renewable fuels industry.

Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she supports continued funding for Iowa’s renewable fuels infrastructure program.

That program helps gas stations pay to install blender pumps for biodiesel.

Last year, the legislature approved $3 million for the program.

Tuesday, lobbyists asked for an increase in next years budget to help meet the growing demand of biodiesel at the pump.

“This year, the funds are set to be exhausted in the 3rd quarter and we believe that demand will only increase in the coming years. With the new rule of year-round E-15, this past summer you saw E-15 sales grow by 46% nationwide compared to 2018,” Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Policy Director Nathan Hohnstein said.

Governor Reynolds said she’s open to increasing funding next year, but hadn’t decided how much.