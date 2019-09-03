Ribbon cutting ceremony to debut inclusive crosswalks in Ames

AMES — The intersection of Fifth Street and Douglas was closed off Tuesday morning while crews added some color to the crosswalk.









The inclusive crosswalk features a minority-inclusive pride rainbow, according to a release from the City of Ames.

Its construction will be completed before Ames Pridefest, which is this Saturday.

“We encourage citizens to join us at this celebration of inclusion and diversity,” said Mayor John Haila. “This crosswalk is a small but visual way of demonstrating that we are a community that respects and appreciates all people.”