Ribbon cutting marks end of Waukee road project

WAUKEE — A ribbon cutting took place Thursday that caps a multi-year project to widen a busy Waukee street.

Waukee city leaders, along with business representatives and construction crews, commemorated the end of construction on Alice’s Road between S.E. University Avenue and N.E. Horizon Drive Thursday at noon.

The once two-lane road is now six lanes, with four additional signalized intersections.

“Thanks to the business owners along Alice’s road for their incredible patience during the long construction process,” Waukee Mayor Bill Peard said.

“I have high hopes that when I see people that have businesses along this corridor will wave at me with all their fingers again, and not just the one.

“We appreciate your patience it will be well worth it now that we have a great road to help you grow your businesses and serve your customers. “

The work also included a 10-foot wide trail and a pedestrian underpass.