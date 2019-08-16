Robbery suspect on the run in Des Moines

The Des Moines Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man. They say he is responsible for robbing a bank on Wednesday.

According to police, the person pictured robbed a bank in the 100 block of east Euclid Avenue after passing a note to the teller saying he was armed. He is described by witnesses as a black male adult, believed to be in his 20’s and approximately 6’0″-6’2″ tall. Police also say the long hair shown in the pictures may be fake and attached to the hat that’s worn.

He was last seen running southbound from the bank.

Anyone who has information regarding this person’s identity is asked to call the Des Moines Police Dept. at 515-283-4811, or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.