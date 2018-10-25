Rock n' roll at the 16th annual Hollywood Halloween this Friday Video

DES MOINES - Tickets are now on sale for the 16th annual Hollywood Halloween on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

This “50s Night at the Drive-In” themed costume party begins at 6:30 PM in The Big Room at Mainframe Studios, 900 Keo Way.

Tickets are $125 per person or $75 each for young adults ages 21-35 and include complimentary food, wine, beer, and live music. Proceeds from the event benefit educational programs conducted by the Playhouse, impacting more than 7,000 children each year. Tickets are available for purchase online at dmplayhouse.com or by phone at 515-277-6261.

This year’s party features music by Richie Lee & The Fabulous 50's, an incredible silent and live auction includes an Iowa Wild game-day experience, a Mercedes-Benz for a weekend, and a private tour of the Blank Park Zoo. The evening also includes a costume contest.

Hollywood Halloween is the Playhouse’s largest annual fundraiser and is known as Des Moines’ premier costume party. At this year’s event, guests will enjoy the sights, scenes, and costumes of the 1950's as they rock ‘n’ roll the night away.