WEST DES MOINES– Loosen up your fingers and test your skills as the 2nd Annual Rock, Paper, Scissors Showdown returns this weekend.

The showdown will take place Saturday, October 12 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at The Hall DSM in West Des Moines. Adults and kids can register online, or at the door starting at 11 a.m. Adults entry fee is $10 and $5 for kids.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to The Justice League of Food and the Rotary Club of Greater Des Moines.