DES MOINES — One person has been injured in a roll over accident in Des Moines Friday night.

The accident happened at the University Avenue eastbound I-235 off ramp.

An Iowa DOT camera shows whats appears to be crews blocking off the exit ramp while the scene is still active.

The cause of the crash and the name of the driver is still unknown at the time.

This is still an active scene so avoid the area in the meantime.

