Rummage RAMPage raises over $33,000 for non-profits, limits furniture waste

AMES – Four years after its first sale, Rummage RAMPage surpassed previous records in landfill diversion totals and money raised.

According to a press release from the City of Ames, 116,424 pounds of furniture and other items were diverted from the landfill. Proceeds for non-profit agencies totaled at $33,194.

The City of Ames partnered with the Iowa State University Office of Sustainability to hold the sale from July 26 to Aug. 3 at the Ames Intermodal Facility on Hayward Avenue. They were assisted by the Volunteer Center of Story county and by 22 non-profit groups throughout the sale.

The community rummage sale was designed to keep reusable items out of the waste stream. Since many leases end in late July, off-campus ISU students and other Ames residents throw out items that could be used by someone else.

Due to this year’s success, organizers are already planning for next year’s Rummage RAMPage. You can find more information about that on the City of Ames’ website.