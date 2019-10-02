Runaway steer leads police on 3-hour chase in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES — A runaway steer led police on a 3-hour chase Monday night in Des Moines.

“He went this way and came back this way and then trotted down the middle of the road,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Police first got called about a steer sighting in Des Moines’ East Village around 10 p.m. Monday.

Parizek said DMPD has handled escaped cattle before, but usually not that deep into the city limits.

“The weirdest thing is its sudden appearance in the East Village,” Parizek said. “We don’t know how it got there. We have no reports of a missing cow. Nobody’s contacted us to say they think it might be theirs and I’m assuming that they’re pretty expensive animals.”

DMPD called the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to assist in capturing the steer Monday night.

“There is some levity to this,” Parizek said. “We’re cops, not cowboys. That’s why we try to reach out to the other pros.”

Ultimately, the steer eluded capture in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Eventually it ran into timber by the river bank down by berlin marina so that was the last place we saw it,” Parizek said.