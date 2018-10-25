Runnells students have a safer way to get to school Video

RUNNELLS - The installation of a new sidewalk in town means that students now have a safer way to get to and from the elementary school.

The town held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed sidewalk Wednesday. It connects the school to the rest of town.

It's something that's just a small part of a long-term plan for Runnells.

"A lot of people in Runnells kind of feel left out of the major part of the metro and some of the things that go on and I know a lot of the people in the community here because it's been in my district and doing a project like this collectively with them, you know, I think is important for them to feel like they are a part of the metro," said Tom Hockensmith, who's a Polk County supervisor.

The money for the sidewalk came from a partnership with Polk County. The school district also helped raise money for the project.

The city will have to cover the costs for any future maintenance.