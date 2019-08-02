Runners raising awareness for PTSD

ADEL — The human Etch A Sketch and the gas mask runner are teaming up Friday to raise awareness about PTSD. They may not be superheroes, but they’re running today to help others.

Rik Zortman, known as the human Etch A Sketch , has run across the state raising awareness about childhood cancer. He uses his route and Google Maps to actually write words on a tab, hence human etcha-sketch. There’s Josh Jorgensen, a.k.a the gas mask runner, is also running across the state, but to raise awareness about PTSD. Together, they are running through Adel to write the message “Run for PTSD.”

“For me to show him how I do things, we talked a few weeks ago about doing this and PTSD is a big issue for him as well, but as far as being able to show him what I do, hes a big fan of what I do, and I’m a big fan of what he does, especially him running across Iowa in just 10 days,” said Zortman.

Just last week, Zortman ran in towns on the RAGBRAI route to meet children fighting cancer and to raise awareness for their cause.