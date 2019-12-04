Runoff election for Ames City Council could make history

AMES — 20-year-old Rachel Junck was less than 10 votes away from being the youngest person ever elected to Ames City Council.

Tuesday night, she’ll face incumbent Chris Nelson in the city’s runoff election for the city council seat.

Nelson is seeking his third term on the council in Ward 4.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Junck had 49.21 percent of the votes that night, while Nelson had 34.58 percent. A third candidate, Joe Van Erdewyk, ended with 16.13 percent of the votes.

Polls closed at 8 p.m.