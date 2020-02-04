Sanders on Iowa caucuses: ‘We’re going to do very, very well here’

DES MOINES — With barely 2% of precincts reporting, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took a beat to talk to supporters at his Iowa caucus watch party Monday night.

“You know, no matter what our political views may be, people of America understand we cannot continue to have a president who is a pathological liar who is corrupt, who does not understand our constitution, and is trying to divide our people based on the color of their skin, their religion, their sexual orientation, or where they were born,” he said to a large crowd of supporters.

It’s been a long day for Iowans who caucused—and will get longer—but look at this ENERGY for the people waiting to get in line for the #Bernie2020 rally, supporting @BernieSanders @SenSanders #CaucusForBernie #iacaucus @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/z3pYVsYb1R — Eva Andersen (@EvainIowa) February 4, 2020

“I imagine, have a strong feeling that at some point, the results will be announced,” he told supporters. “And when results are announced , I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here.”