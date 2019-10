DES MOINES — With Christmas only nine weeks away, consumers have started their holiday shopping and today on Good Morning Iowa, Financial Professional Cameron McCarty gave us some tips to staying out of debt this shopping season.

McCarty has five tips for holiday shoppers: create a (buying) list, set a budget, don’t use credit cards, sign up for emails and coupons, and start your holiday shopping early.

