Saying goodbye to debt in 2020

WEST DES MOINES— If your New Year’s resolution is to reduce or eliminate your debt in 2020, than financial professional Cameron McCarty has some tips to get you out of debt.

According to McCarty, the first step is sitting down and writing out all your debts, then look at your budget and see how much money you can afford to put towards the debt each month. One strategy McCarty recommends is the ‘debt snowball method’, meaning you pay the smallest debts first and keep working your way through until they’re paid off.

Whether your debt is student loans, medical bills, car payments, etc., McCarty advises you to set realistic goals for yourself and to try cutting back on unnecessary expenses.

